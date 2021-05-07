N. Sembilan allows Aidilfitri prayer according to mosque capacity

SEREMBAN: All mosques and surau in Negeri Sembilan have been allowed to hold Aidilfitri prayer, but subject to the capacity of the prayer hall and physical distancing is maintained, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

However, he said, the suraus would be required to apply to the Islamic religious office in their respective district to do so.

On takbir raya, he said, it is allowed in mosques, but the number of congregation depends on the capacity of the prayer room.

House to house takbir raya is not allowed and Raya feast on or after Aidilfitri is also not allowed at all mosques and suraus, he told reporters here today.

For visits to cemeteries, Aminuddin, said it is allowed in areas under the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) with only four people at a grave for 30 minutes at a time.

Visits to cemeteries in areas under the Conditional Movement control Order (CMCO) is not allowed, he added.

He advised those who have symptoms or not feeling well to not go to the mosques or surau.-Bernama