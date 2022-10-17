N.Sembilan assembly passes Enactments on Anti-Party Hopping, customary land

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan State Legislative Assembly today passed the Negeri Sembilan Constitution (Amendment) Bill to enable the implementation of the Anti-Party Hopping Enactment in the state.

The motion on the amendment was tabled by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (pix) and was unanimously supported by members of the house during the special sitting today.

Aminuddin, when tabling the bill, said the purpose was to amend, abolish existing provisions and insert a new provision in the State Constitution to create a provision prohibiting members of the house from changing parties.

“The state government views seriously the act of switching parties which has caused a lot of debate in society. This is because it involves the mandate and trust of the people who elect their representatives in the State Assembly,” he said.

Earlier, Anthony Loke Siew Fook (Chennah-PH) said the bill will ensure stability after an election, as well as regain the confidence of voters who were seen to have lost faith in the country's political system.

“f there is no such law, voters feel that there is no point in them going to the polls, because after voting, the elected representatives change their stories, and jump parties, which makes voters sick of politicians.

“All politicians must try to correct the system to restore the confidence of the people, let us have dignity. Win or not, it is determined by the people,” he said.

Rantau Assemblyman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said it was important for the bill to be implemented at the parliamentary and state level to determine the stability and strength of the government and to respect the people's mandate.

Meanwhile, the state government also passed a bill on customary land, Pemegangan Tanah Adat Luak Tanah Mengandung Dan Tanah Adat Lingkungan 2022, which objectives, among others, was to make it in line with the current development of land affairs.

It will also the land to be developed without the need to revoke its status as customary land, thus solving the problem of abandoned and idle land in the state.

The State Assembly then adjourned sine die.-Bernama