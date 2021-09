SEREMBAN: Negeri Sembilan police contingent headquarters (IPK) Criminal Investigation Department (CID) chief, ACP Ramlan Abdul Razak, 59, has passed away in Tuanku Ja'afar Hospital (HTJ) at 1.35 am this morning.

Negeri Sembilan police chief, Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop said Ramlan was confirmed positive for Covid-19 on Aug 8 and was being treated at HTJ, but he was confirmed negative before he died.

“His internal organs failed to function properly due to the effects of Covid-19,” he told Bernama here today.

He said Ramlan’s demise was a big loss to the state police especially the Negeri Sembilan IPK CID.

Mohamad described Ramlan as a kind but firm person with wide experience in crime investigation.

He said the officer who had served the Royal Malaysia Police for more than 30 years, was about to retire on Oct 9.

His remains were laid to rest at the Senawang Muslim Cemetery at about 11 am and the late officer left behind a widow and 10 children, he added. -Bernama