N.Sembilan govt allocates RM4 mln for repair of heritage buildings, houses

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan government has allocated RM4 million for repair of heritage buildings and houses in the state.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun(pix) said the project was first introduced last year, involving an allocation of RM3 million, with another RM1 million this year.

The project is aimed at preserving and conserving heritage buildings with high historical value, he added.

So far, he said, work had been carried out on three houses and two mosques.

They are Masjid Warisan Kampung Terusan in Kuala Pilah, Masjid Warisan Kampung Kuala Serdang (Kuala Pilah), Rumah Warisan Puan Norami (Rembau), Rumah Warisan Puan Norlida (Kuala Pilah)and Rumah Warisan Puan Jalilah (Jelebu),“ he said in a statement which was posted on his official Facebook today.

He said those involved in the rehabilitaion of the buildings included experts from the Port Dickson Polytechnic.-Bernama