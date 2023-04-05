N.Sembilan KPDN seizes over 7,000 litres of subsidised diesel in PD

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan enforcement division of the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry, with the cooperation of the police, confiscated 7,200 litres of subsidised diesel through Op Tiris at a premises in Site C Tanah Merah, Port Dickson, near here yesterday.

Its director, Muhammad Zahir Mazlan said in the raid conducted at about 9 pm yesterday, his team confiscated two lorries, a tanker, a handphone as well as equipment used to misappropriate the fuel. The value of the seizure was RM195,480.

“During an inspection at the premises, two men were seen transferring the subsidised diesel from the tanker to the lorries (tanks),” he said in a statement here today.

He said the two men were detained to help in the investigation under the Control of Supplies Act 1961. -Bernama