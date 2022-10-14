N. Sembilan KPDNHEP seize 34,560kg sugar, subsidised diesel in two separate raids

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) seized 34,560 kilograms of sugar and 10,200 litres of subsidised diesel after carrying out two separate raids in Sendayan and Jalan Kampung Bemban, yesterday.

In the first raid at a sugar producing factory godown in Sendayan Tech Valley, Bandar Sri Sendayan, here, enforcement officers seized sugar worth RM98,496 from the factory which did not have a valid wholesale or distribution licence.

Negeri Sembilan KPDNHEP director Muhammad Zahir Mazlan said during the 11am raid, the factory was found to be operating without a licence to produce, distribute and store controlled items.

“Upon inspection, 34,560 kilogrammes of sugar packets weighing (1kg each) were being stored. It is an offence under Control Supply Act 1961. The sugar and documents were seized for further investigations,” he said.

Muhammad Zahir said in a second raid carried out at an unnumbered premises in Jalan Kampung Bemban, here, 10,200 litres of subsidised diesel worth RM50,252 was found in two lorries that were in the process of transfering the diesel from one lorry to another.

Following the raid, two local men, both aged 46, were detained. One of the lorry was filled with 10,000 litres of diesel while another lorry contained 200 litres. Also found during the raid were intermediate bulk container (IBC) believed to contain 350 litres of diesel,“ he said.

He added that the premises or the indivuduals did not have any documents, licence or permit to mange subsidised diesel.-Bernama