N.Sembilan optimistic of becoming first state with 60% of students in STEM: MB

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan government is optimistic about becoming the first state to achieve the target of 60 per cent of students pursuing higher education for a career in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said it is important, especially as Negeri Sembilan is now transitioning from an agricultural state to an industrial state, which will definitely need more expertise to develop the sector in the future.

“Based on the goal of establishing a state STEM centre, as well as planning and collaboration with stakeholders, lecturers at the higher education level, I am confident that we will be able to achieve that target,” he said when opening the state STEM Centre @ STEM Hub N9 today.

Aminuddin said the state government had allocated RM100,000 to ensure that the centre functions well, in addition to guaranteeing its survival at this early stage and thereby becoming a prime example in the country.

In the meantime, State Education Department director Dr Roslan Hussin said the centre serves as a one-stop centre for the implementation of STEM-related activities, as well as empowering digital education.

“I am confident that the state STEM centre will attract the interest of many students, teachers and the community in the field and that we are able to achieve the industrial target set by the government,” he said. -Bernama