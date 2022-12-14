N.Sembilan PH confident of winning State Election next year: MB

SEREMBAN: Negeri Sembilan Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (pix) is optimistic that the state PH will be able to defend 20 State Legislative Assembly (DUN) seats in next year’s State Election.

The Menteri Besar is also confident that the Federal Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim can provide the best service and increase the confidence of the people to continue their support for PH.

“We have six months left before the state election and hope that the Federal Government can provide the best service to the people and open the eyes (of voters) to what we can actually do for the people.

“If the cooperation with BN is finalised, I think that gives more confidence but I cannot answer now because it is still a long way off and there has not even been any discussion,“ he told reporters after chairing an EXCO meeting here today.

The PKR Vice President also did not deny that after the 15th General Election (GE15) there were some weaknesses in the state assembly seats that need to be improved especially in terms of the candidates themselves.

The 36-seat Negeri Sembilan state assembly is currently represented by 20 Pakatan Harapan members and 16 Barisan Nasional state assemblymen.-Bernama