N.Sembilan plans to introduce special camping permit: Exco

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan government is planning to introduce a special safety-related permit for campsite operators in the state.

State Urban Wellbeing, Housing, Local Government, and New Villages Committee chairman Teo Kok Seong said as camping activities become more popular in the state, it is important to establish clear guidelines on the safety aspect for visitors and campsite operators to conduct their activities better.

He said local authorities (PBT) have suggested that campsite operators should submit applications for temporary construction permits (KMTT) for their respective activities.

“If they submit an application for KMTT, the state government will study to create a special permit for campsite operators,” he told reporters after chairing a meeting with 15 campsite operators and PBT representatives today.

He said the matter will be discussed in more detail in the executive council (Exco) meeting before a decision is made.

He also added that locations of campsites in the state have a good safety record.

Last month, Malaysians were shocked by a landslide tragedy that occurred on Dec 16 at the Father's Organic Farm campsite in Batang Kali, Selangor, claiming 31 lives, 12 of whom were children and a one-year-old baby boy. A total of 61 people were rescued out of a total of 92 victims involved.-Bernama