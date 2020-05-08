N. Sembilan police seize RM1.7M worth of smuggled cigarettes

SEREMBAN: Police have crippled a cigarette-smuggling syndicate, with the arrest of 12 people in four separate raids here on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Seized from the suspects, aged between 18 and 29, were 24,250 cartons of contraband cigarettes worth RM1.7 million, said Negeri Sembilan Police chief Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop.

“During the raids, 485 large boxes each containing approximately 50 cartons of cigarettes worth RM1.7 million were seized.

“Investigations found that the syndicate had been operating for six months at the locations and targeted traders in Seremban,“ he said in a statement here today.

Mohamad said in the first raid on a house at Vision Home Seremban 2, a total of 50 boxes containing RE King Bold cigarettes placed in a Toyota Alphard were seized and a 25-year-old man was arrested.

“Subsequently, another raid was conducted at a house in Taman Bukit Kepayang where the suspects allegedly live and cash amounting to RM547,153, two money counting machines, 24 mobile phones were sized while 11 suspects were arrested.

“Based on information gathered in the (second) raid, another raid was conducted at a location in Park Avenue that was suspected to be a storage premises where 146 large boxes containing cigarettes of various brands including U2, Canyon, John White and Saat were sized,“ he said.

In the fourth raid at another storage at S2 Heights Seremban, Mohamad said 289 large boxes containing various brands of cigarettes were seized.

“All the suspects are now remanded until May 11 for further investigation under Section 135 (1) (d) of the Customs Act 1967. Four vehicles were also seized,“ he said. -Bernama