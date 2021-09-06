N.Sembilan receives RM26.34 million from fed govt for Covid-19: MB

SEREMBAN: The federal government has channeled RM26.34 million to Negeri Sembilan between January and June this year for operation and management cost in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic, the State Assembly was told today.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun(pix) said the amount included RM6.84 million for operation of the the Covid-19 Quarantine and Treatment Centres (PKRC) and quarantine stations, compared to RM4.4 million that was channeled through the respective District and Land Office respectively.

“The allocation also included RM9.56 million for operation of vaccination centres (PPV), where RM6.5 million had been spent until last August, and RM10 million for the Strategic Programme to Empower the People and the Economy and implementation of small-scale projects.

“The allocation was provided following the sharp increase in (Covid-19) cases in Negeri Sembilan, placing the state among the top five with high daily cases then.

“However, with continuous efforts and commitment, we manage to move to Phase Three of the National Recovery Plan last Sept 4,“ he said in response to a supplementary question from Datuk Mohd Isam Mohd Isa (BN-Gemencheh) who wanted to know the amount of aid channeled to the state government to curb the spread of Covid-19.

To a supplementary question from Datuk L Manickam (BN-Jeram Padang) who wanted to know whether the state government would set up vaccination centres (PPV), specifically for foreigners, including in plantations, Aminuddin said the matter would be forwarded to the Malaysian Investment Development Authority. (MIDA) for consideration.

On efforts to ease the burden of tourism industry players in dealing with Covid-19, he said RM1.71 was allocated for the purpose, which included one-off cash assistance to state tourism associations, tax rebate and business license.

He was replying to a question from Datuk Tun Hairudin Abu Bakar (BN-Bagan Pinang) who wanted to know incentives provided by the state government to help tourism industry players affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.-Bernama