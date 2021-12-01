N.Sembilan records 1,064 Muslim divorce cases as at Sept: MB

SEREMBAN: A total of 1,064 Muslim divorce cases were recorded by the Negeri Sembilan Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JHEAINS) and the state Syariah Court from January to September this year, the state legislative assembly sitting was told today.

Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said the figure was considered low compared to the overall number in 2020 which recorded 2,563 cases and 3,177 cases in 2019.

“As for divorce cases involving non-Muslims, 1,418 cases were recorded by the National Registration Department (JPN) for the period 2019 until Aug 31 this year,“ he said during the question-and-answer session at the assembly sitting here.

He said this in reply to a question from Datuk Mohd Isam Mohd Isa (BN-Gemencheh) who wanted to know the number of divorce cases for 2019, 2020 and 2021 and the assistance and advisory services provided.

Aminuddin (PH-Sikamat) said JHEAINS had been giving counselling services to couples who needed consultation and has collaborated with several agencies including the Social Welfare Department to provide guidance to troubled couples.

“We have also organised online awareness programmes to help couples to understand each other and improve understanding in a relationship as well as learn to cope with household matters, during the Covid-19 pandemic period,“ he said.-Bernama