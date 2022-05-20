N.Sembilan records 2,249 HFMD cases since January: Exco

SEREMBAN: Negeri Sembilan recorded a total of 2,249 cases of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) from January until yesterday, said state Health, Environment, Cooperatives and Consumerism Committee chairman S. Veerapan.

He said the cumulative number of cases in the current week was 766 cases, a two-fold increase from the previous week.

Seremban recorded the highest number of cases at 1,358, followed by Port Dickson (274), Jempol (200), Rembau (197), Kuala Pilah (87), Tampin (83) and Jelebu (50).

“The cumulative outbreak of HFMD in the state this year is 35, four of which are still active, namely three in Jempol and one in Kuala Pilah,” he said in a statement here today.

He added that the significant increase in cases this year was, among others, due to the reopening of the education sector and public places.

Veerapan said parents or guardians should vigilantly monitor their children’s health and not send them to school or kindergarten if they exhibit HFMD symptoms such as fever, ulcers in the mouth, and blisters on the hands or feet.

ementara itu, di KEDAH sebanyak 419 kes baharu HFMD direkodkan pada Minggu Epidemiologi ke-19 iaitu dari 8 hingga 14 Mei lepas.

Pengerusi Jawatankuasa Kesihatan dan Kerajaan Tempatan Kedah Datuk Dr Mohd Hayati Othman berkata ia peningkatan sebanyak 317 kes, berbanding 102 pada minggu sebelumnya sekali gus menjadikan jumlah kes HFMD di Kedah kini sebanyak 1,435 kes.

“Satu kluster baharu dilaporkan melibatkan sebuah tadika di Yan manakala kes-kes lain adalah sporadik iaitu tiada kaitan yang dapat dikesan dengan kes-kes lain atau kes sebelumnya,“ katanya dalam kenyataan di sini hari ini.

Beliau berkata daerah Kuala Muda mencatatkan bilangan kes tertinggi iaitu 290 kes, diikuti Kota Setar dengan 235 kes, Kubang Pasu (229 kes) dan Kulim (165 kes).

Dr Mohd Hayati berkata sebanyak 27 wabak HFMD juga dilaporkan tahun ini dengan 26 daripadanya berlaku di pusat pendidikan seperti taska, tadika dan prasekolah.-Bernama