N. Sembilan records 2,277 commercial crime cases Jan-Nov

SEREMBAN: Negeri Sembilan recorded a total of 2,277 commercial crime cases, involving losses amounting to RM40.7 million, from January to November this year, said state police chief, DCP Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof.

He said of these cases, the police detected six modus operandi involving online fraud cases, namely the Macau Scam at 393 cases with losses of RM12.4 million; online purchases at 711 cases (RM5.4 million); non-existent loans at 309 cases (RM2 .3 million); non-existent investments at 302 cases (RM8.4 million); e-financial fraud at 103 cases (RM5.3 million) and love scams at 66 cases (RM1.5 million).

“Police also detected three new modus operandi, namely job offer scams at 379 cases (RM5.2 million), where the victim was offered a job online; 20 cases of phishing links, with losses of RM337,344 and three cases of seeking donation, with losses of RM3,760.

“A total of 1,152 suspects were arrested, with 605 individuals having been charged in court,” he told reporters, after completing the high profile policing (HPP) walkabout programme at Jalan Bandar Tunggal, here.

Meanwhile, for narcotics crime cases in the state, a total of 1,260 individuals were arrested, with the seizure of various types of drugs worth RM83,596, via ‘Ops Tapis Khas’. A total of seven operations were conducted, from January to December, at 56 drug dens.

In another development, Ahmad Dzaffir said that police will examine closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage, if found in business premises near the Arab Malaysian Industrial Park, Nilai, to track down the person who threw away a pile of decorative pieces featuring Quran verses on the roadside yesterday.

He said the items would be disposed of at the Paroi Islamic Dakwah Centre, in accordance with established Islamic law, and the case would be investigated under Section 298A of the Penal Code.

The media yesterday reported that the state Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JHEAINS) found a pile of decorative pieces, featuring verses from the Quran, which was dumped by irresponsible parties on the roadside in the Arab Malaysian Industrial Park area.

Meanwhile, he said the HPP programme, organised by the state’s Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department (JPJKK), was an initiative by the PDRM to reach out to the community by distributing pamphlets and information about the latest crime trends, about which members of the public should be extra vigilant.

He said that the programme can also strengthen understanding between the police and the public, as well as provide security confidence to the community.-Bernama