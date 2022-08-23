N. Sembilan Smallholder Cooperative generates over RM800,000 from MD2 pineapples

REMBAU: The MD2 pineapple cultivation project by Koperasi Pekebun Kecil Negeri Sembilan Berhad in Kampung Anak Air Kundur, Pedas, near here, was able to generate income of over RM820,000 within 18 months.

Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (RISDA) chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Salim Mohd Sharif said RM300,000 was allocated for the planting of 140,000 pineapple plants on the 3.83 hectares of land.

He said the project was able to make a profit of about RM443,000 in a period of 14 months and the sale of pineapple suckers for the next four months was also able to earn up to RM378,000.

“In addition to selling pineapples, the cooperative also sells pineapple suckers for RM1. Each plant can produce three suckers,” he told reporters after officiating the Koperasi Pekebun Kecil Negeri Sembilan Berhad MD2 Pineapple Harvest here today.

He said the MD2 pineapple planting project could also benefit about 7,000 cooperative members in the state as additional income.

Mohd Salim said RISDA has also implemented a more effective Agro-Food New Product Development programme to improve the socio-economic status of smallholders through three main areas, namely short-term crops, long-term crops and livestock.

“This effort is seen to be able to reduce the complete dependence on income from rubber by focusing on the agro-food sector in order to be more effective in improving the standard of living of smallholders,“ he said.

He said RISDA also focused on new resources such as ginger, chilli and so on to create job opportunities and skills in agricultural management, especially attracting the interest of the second generation to optimise the use of land in orchard replanting.-Bernama