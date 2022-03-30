N.Sembilan state assembly sitting scheduled for April 18: MB

SEREMBAN: Negeri Sembilan will hold its state legislative assembly sitting for four days from April 18, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun(pix) said.

He said the sitting that was originally supposed to be held on March 21 had to be postponed after State Speaker Datuk Zulkefly Mohamad Omar and his deputy Datuk M. Ravi as well as 23 officers contracted Covid-19.

“Among the agendas in this sitting are the tabling of the Customary Land Tenure Enactment Bill 2022 and the Jempol Municipal Council Enactment Bill 2022,” he told reporters after chairing the state executive council meeting here today.

He added that discussions are still being held on whether the assembly sitting should be held via hybrid as a precautionary measure against Covid-19.

Separately, Aminuddin said there were several parties, including Yayasan Negeri Sembilan and the State Islamic Religious Council, which had allocations to help underprivileged students, including for the purchase of laptops.

“If there are students in need, we will provide, and from what is known, that particular student is eligible for state foundation assistance but we were not made aware of this. We will look into the matter...(but) we hope the video will not be circulated any further as it gives a bad image to both parties,” he said.

Amuniddin was commenting on a 45-second video that showed a Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) lecturer allegedly berating one of her students, who hails from Seremban, for not owning a laptop.

The incident, which took place during an online class, has since gone viral on social media. -Bernama