N.Sembilan state govt tightens pig farm monitoring to prevent ASF

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan state government has tightened monitoring of pig farms in the state following the African Swine Fever (ASF) outbreak recently.

Negeri Sembilan Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Action Committee chairman Datuk Bakri Sawir, however, said no new cases of the outbreak had been detected after 273 pigs infected by the disease were culled on April 13.

“Presently, there are no new cases, but what I am worried about is the action of breeders from other farms smuggling out their pigs.

“Nevertheless, we will continue with our monitoring, if we detect positive cases from the samples taken, we will immediately dispose of them. Even the pig sheds will be destroyed, especially those which are unlicensed, to stop the outbreak,” he told Bernama here today.

He added that there were nearly 20 unlicensed pig farms in the state that had a high susceptibility to ASF infection if left uncurbed.

Bakri said the enforcement of laws including Section 36 of the Animals Act 1953 (Act 647) needed to be enhanced to control the spread of diseases, besides cooperation from the local authorities and town and country planners.

In the meantime, he also advised pig farmers to strictly control the biosecurity on their farms as well as continue to report to the authorities if they suspect their livestock is infected with any disease.

“From a legal point of view, if livestock has been infected with a virus or disease, including pigs, cows, or goats, our enactment is strong enough. The farmers have to report it quickly otherwise it will be an offenCe and they can be fined,” he said.

On April 9, the Negeri Sembilan Veterinary Services Department was reported to have detected ASF at a farm in Kampung Baru Tanah Merah Site A, Port Dickson, after two out of the 273 pigs in the farm tested positive.-Bernama