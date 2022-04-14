N.Sembilan to focus on turtle conservation in PD: Exco

PORT DICKSON: The Negeri Sembilan government will be focusing on turtle conservation activities as a tourist attraction in the state.

State Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Committee chairman, Datuk Bakri Sawir said the decline in turtle population was very worrying as turtles are a marine treasure with the potential of attracting more tourists, especially to Port Dickson.

“Indeed tourism involving turtle conservation can generate income for the state. The people can take the opportunity to view turtles without having to go far to Terengganu.

“However, whatever the situation, we do not want the marine life habitats to be disturbed,” he told reporters after officiating at the Negeri Sembilan Fisheries Department’s (JPNS) Turtle Conservation Outreach Programme at Glory Beach Resort, here.

Bakri said there were only three registered turtle egg collectors here while Glory Beach Resort had been given conditional approval to play a conservation role for the purpose of protecting this threatened species.

Glory Beach Resort is the only private entity given the permission to conduct incubation activities at the hatchery, besides having an exhibition gallery.

Bakri said it was proposed that the hotel release turtles that are over five years old to enable them to breed and to look for food by themselves.

“Following that, three Agar (green) turtles, aged two years, and belonging to the Port Dickson Ornamental Fish Centre have been handed over to the hotel to replace the ones released,” he added.

Bakri and JPNS urged that the public cooperate with the relevant authorities in taking care of the marine ecosystem by not throwing rubbish into the sea as this could be detrimental to marine life and to report on turtles found dead or hatching their eggs at the beaches in the state.-Bernama