NADA's mobile recovery treatment suprasses 2022 target

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 3,750 people nationwide have sought the services of the National Anti-Drug Agency (NADA)’s Mobile Recovery Treatment (MRT) last year, surpassing the initial target set by the agency.

NADA director-general Sutekno Ahmad Belon said the agency had set a target for 1,427 people to use the facility when it was launched on May 19 last year.

Sutekno said the facility would not only benefit NADA clients in various districts and institutions but also those from the Prisons Department and the Welfare Services Department.

“For this year, we hope the addition of new members from what we call the expert group, the NADA MRT team will continue to expand its coverage to deliver the best service to the public,” he said during the first implementation coordination meeting of the year for the team here yesterday.

Also present were NADA deputy director-general (management) Chan Hong Jin and deputy director-general (operations) Datuk Dr Muhamad Sade Mohamad Amin.

Sutekno said the agency would expand the service to Sabah and Sarawak as both states had quite a number of districts and its clients were dispersed within a large radius.

“Therefore, it requires more manpower and members who have served or come from there will be given priority,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Sutekno said state NADA directors and the narcotic addiction rehabilitation centres would need to coordinate and monitor their respective MRT teams to ensure that the services provided were more systematic, comprehensive and efficient. -Bernama