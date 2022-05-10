Nafas distributes almost RM1m in post-disaster aid for members

BALING: The National Farmers Organisation (Nafas) distributed an allocation of almost RM1 million between January and September to assist its members affected by disasters nationwide.

Its chairman, Datuk Zamri Yaakob (pix) said the allocation under the Nafas Fund has benefitted nearly 5,000 members and hoped it will help lessen their (members) burden.

“The contribution does not only cover flood victims but is also for (victims of) other disasters including storms, droughts, disease outbreaks and fires,“ he said.

“Although the value of the contribution is not much, it is Nafas’ way to show its concern towards the farmers, no matter what disasters they experience.”

Zamri told reporters this here today after handing over cash contributions of RM200 to 50 members of the Baling Area Farmers Organisation (PPK) who were affected by floods in July.

Zamri said apart from cash aid, Nafas also donates essential goods and contributes manpower for post-disaster missions.

“For post-disaster missions, we collaborate with institutions of higher learning such as Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM). We help the victims with clean-up work,” he said.

At the same event, Zamri also handed over mock cheques amounting to RM50,000 to the Baling PPK to help 250 of its members who were affected by the floods in July.

“This contribution is an extension of the donation distributed on July 19. The entire contribution totalling RM120,000 was distributed to 600 PPK members.

“The contribution was distributed in stages to affected farmers. It is hoped this programme, under Nafas’ corporate social responsibilty (CSR), will help lessen the burden of members who suffered losses during the floods,“ he added.-Bernama