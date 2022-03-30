Nafas’ planning on right track: Ronald

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Farmers Organisation’s (Nafas) planning is on the right track through its clear 10-year mission and vision ahead of 2030, said Minister of Agriculture and Food Industries (MAFI) Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee(pix).

He said the plans, including the development of the paddy and rice industry as well as new wealth resources, needed to be done carefully to ensure the continuity of activities and the strengthening of the movement of farmers’ organisations at every level.

“All this needs to be done in an effort to improve the socio-economic status towards creating a farming community that is independent, prosperous and progressive.

“It is my hope that the goals, mission and vision of Nafas continue to be strengthened and get the support of all parties in line with the government’s aim of ensuring the country’s food security at all times while protecting farmers, breeders and fishermen,“ he said in his speech at the launching of the NAFAS Golden Jubilee here today.

Ronald added that the ministry supported Nafas’ idea for the development, production and commercialisation of Nafas Hybrid Paddy Seeds which is implemented jointly with relevant government agencies and partner companies for the benefit of farmers nationwide.

This initiative, which is expected to begin in the first planting season in 2023, is the first of five issues focused on by the organisation ahead of 2030.

The five are the development of the paddy and rice industry; fertiliser and chemical input marketing; major players in the poultry industry; new wealth resources; and prosperity of farmers’ families.

Ronald said Nafas, which celebrates its golden jubilee tomorrow (March 31), is an important part in the history of the country’s agricultural industry in efforts to improve the living standards and socio-economic status of its nearly one million members.

He said that despite facing various challenges, the 50 years that Nafas had gone had seen it work hard in ensuring the welfare and well-being of its members, thus continuing to expand and develop the country’s agricultural sector as a whole.

“As stated by Nafas chairman Datuk Zamri Yaakob, the profits of Nafas are returned to its members, proving that Nafas has never neglected in looking after the welfare of its members, which comprises 279 Area Farmers Organisations (from 14 State Farmers Organisations) and Nafas acts as its parent body.

“I am confident, with the continued support and commitment of MAFI, Nafas and industry players, we will be able to continue to elevate the agrofood sector in line with the spirit of Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family),“ he said.

He said the government had implemented various reforms to empower Nafas and Farmers’ Organisations at every level, including the amendment to the Farmers’ Organisations (Amendment) Regulations 2021 which restored their right to elect board members.

“MAFI and Nafas are inseparable - we will continue to work together in the spirit of the Farmer Family and MAFI will continue to give full support to any Nafas plan to empower the organisation to become a competent and viable entity in the country’s agrofood industry.

“I also call on all farmers to come together as a team to provide the best service for the continued performance of the country’s agrofood sector,“ he said.

He hoped the Nafas Golden Jubilee celebration would spur its members to work hard for the development of farmers and the sector.-Bernama