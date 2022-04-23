Nafuzi elated TFC beat Selangor FC

KUALA TERENGGANU: Terengganu FC (TFC) coach Nafuzi Zain(pix) praised the fighting spirit and teamwork shown by his charges during the Super League derby against Selangor FC last night.

TFC beat the much-feared Red Giants 2-0.

Nafuzi said he was very pleaded with the improvement in the performance of his players, especially in defence which had been a shaky part of The Turtles all this while.

He said that he was also proud and happy because the younger players in the team had reciprocated the trust placed in them by showing an excellent performance last night, thus proving their mettle in the Super League stage.

“I am very satisfied with the outcome because the TFC players went all out from the first minute of the game.

“Tonight (last night) we were unable to field many of the regular players due to injuries, but we are satisfied because we were able to collect three full points,“ he told the post-match press conference at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium (SSMZA) here.

The Turtles' goals were netted by Faisal Halim and Kipre Tchetche.

Meanwhile, Selangor head coach, Michael Feichtenbeiner said he was a little upset because his team had to go home empty handed after going through a dramatic match.

However, he expressed satisfaction with the spirit and determination of his players for fighting hard until the last minute of the match.

“For me the second goal definitely destroyed us, yes we had some good chances in the early part of the second half but failed to score.

“But overall I feel that we were not really bad in the game. Sometimes we have to accept the fact that we cannot always win and the least we can do is work hard and try to win the next game,“ he said.-Bernama