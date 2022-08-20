Nafuzi reminds Turtles to be wary of Sri Pahang FC

KUALA NERUS: Terengganu FC (TFC) head coach Nafuzi Zain(pix) has reminded his men to be wary of Sri Pahang FC when they take on The Elephants at their home turf the Darul Makmur Stadium, Kuantan in their Super League match tomorrow night.

The reminder was issued following the excellent performance of Sri Pahang FC under the guidance of legendary coach Datuk Dollah Salleh who has notched three consecutive victories after taking over the reins from Christophe Gamel in July.

According to Nafuzi, the match is a big mission for the players to collect three points to avoiding slipping down from their fourth position in the league.

“Of course they (Sri Pahang FC) are in a good position because they are showing a much better performance than before.

“It will definitely be a difficult task for the players, but we need to bring home three points and continue our winning momentum to remain in fourth position in the league,“ he told reporters.

Nafuzi also asked his players to be more careful and watch out for imported striker Steven Rodrigiuez who has scored six goals in his six appearances for Sri Pahang.

He said silly mistakes must be avoided to ensure that the Turtles are not punished by the speed and sharpness of the Colombian.

“For tomorrow night, (striker) Kpah Sherman may not be able to be fielded because he is injured. So too Azarul Nazarith who has the same problem.

“Azam Azmi is also unable to play due to suspension. But Faiz Nasir, Petrus Shetembi and Kipre Tchetche are back with the team,“ said Nafuzi, who is also making thorough preparations for the FA Cup final against Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) at the Bukit Jalil Stadium. on September 10.-Bernama