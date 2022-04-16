Nafuzi wants turtles to break the duck in Super League

KUALA NERUS: Terengganu FC (TFC) head coach Nafuzi Zain(pix) desperately wants his men to focus on the hunt for their first win in the Super League against newcomers Sarawak United FC at the State Stadium in Kuching tomorrow night.

According to Nafuzi, after two consecutive defeats, the Turtles squad must face this mandatory mission for victory to raise team morale.

“I do not deny that the match schedule is quite hectic during the fasting month and the long journey to Bumi Kenyalang is quite tiring for the players. But as professional players, I demand that they muster their best to ensure victory for us (TFC) this time,“ he said at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium here.

The Turtles are currently lying at the bottom of the Super League table after failing to collect any points in the matches against PJ City and Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT).

On his first XI for tomorrow night, Nafuzi said the final line-up would be decided at the last training session tonight.

However, he said, there will be a minor reshuffle as three key players suffered minor injuries after the match against JDT on Sunday.

“I hope the defensive line will buck up while the attacking machinery can do its job more effectively in the goal-hunt,“ he said.

Apart from that, winger Mohd Faiz Nasir also missed his first chance for action after being warded at the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ) early this morning for nausea, but he has yet to be diagnosed.

The 29-year-old popularly known as 'Messi Ganu' has just recovered from a week-long fever and trained with his teammates as usual the previous night.

However, he was rushed to HSNZ after complaining of being unwell at 3 am today.-Bernama