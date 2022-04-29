Nagaenthran's funeral held at Buntong Hindu Crematorium this evening

IPOH: The funeral of Malaysian Nagaenthran Dharmalingam, who was executed at Changi Prison, Singapore last Wednesday took place at the Buntong Hindu Crematorium here today.

His remains were laid to rest in accordance to the customs and traditions of the Indian community after they were brought back to his home at Tanjung Rambutan at 3 pm and arrived at the crematorium at 4 pm.

A sombre atmosphere enveloped the crematorium when over 100 family members and friends of the deceased showed up to pay their final respects to Nagaenthran before his remains were cremated at around 5 pm.

The Singapore Appeals Court on Tuesday (April 26) rejected the final appeal filed by the deceased’s mother, S. Panchalai, 60, to set aside the conviction and death sentence on her son.

Nagaenthran was sentenced to death in 2010 for trafficking 42.72 grams of heroin into Singapore in 2009, a country reputed to have the toughest drug laws in the world.

He was supposed to be executed by hanging on Nov 10, 2021, but obtained a temporary stay on Nov 9 when the court was informed he was Covid-19 positive while attending his final appeal against his death sentence.-Bernama