PETALING JAYA: Manicurists are in a nail-biting wait for relief.

While the government does not consider enhancing the aesthetics of finger and toe nails as essential, those who provide the service are struggling to stay afloat.

Unfortunately for manicurists, nail spas have been excluded from the list of 11 types of businesses, including hair and beauty salons, that were recently allowed to resume operations.

As a result, many have been forced to pull the shutters down for good.

Owner of Avery Nails, Ooi Wei Quan, closed his nail spa in Sri Petaling in June but chose to hang on to another outlet, located in Bukit Jalil.

Oddly, even the National Security Council (NSC) was at a loss on why manicurists were not allowed to return to work when hairstylists are already clipping away.

Ooi, 27, said calls to the NSC hotline have been met with either confused silence or an admission that they did not have an answer.

“The people there just told us that they were only following instructions,” he told theSun.

Recently, the Malaysia Affiliation of Nail Salons Industry (Mani) appealed to the government to allow its members to resume operations. However, it has yet to receive a response from the authorities.

In a press statement on Aug 28, Mani said it represented more than 2,000 nail salons, which collectively employ more than 10,000 people.

Ooi said he had kept his second outlet in the hope the restrictions would be lifted soon, adding that he and his business partner are prepared to observe standard operating procedures to ensure the safety of their clients.

Meantimewhile, Ooi sells pastries online but makes less than RM1,000 a month, barely enough to cover the rent at his Bukit Jalil outlet.

For owners of nail salons, making enough to cover the rent has been one of the major challenges.

Ooi said despite the economic situation, his landlord raised the rent by 10% when the lease was renewed recently.

“We appealed for a reduction but our landlord told us he had to pay the instalments on the loan he had taken to purchase the shoplot. He insisted that it was fair.”

He conceded that it was difficult for a small industry like his to get the government’s attention.

Rather than complain, Jasmine Chen, 28, has adapted to the restrictions by selling press-on nails.

“I could have admitted customers on the sly, but because of the emergence of the Delta variant, I’m not taking the risk,” she said.

“Our job requires us to touch the hands and face of clients for up to an hour. That’s scary.”

Chen added that she knows of some manicurists who have been operating below the radar.

“That is understandable, given that they have children to feed.”

She considers herself lucky that her husband still has a job and earns enough for the both of them.

But she said one of her relatives who is also a manicurist was not so fortunate. She had to give up the business three weeks ago. Chen expects more to suffer the same fate.

While she does not make as much money selling press-on nails as she would operating her nail spa, she has managed to stay afloat.

Chen sells the artificial nails at RM58 to RM158 a set, through her Instagram account jsy_nailart.