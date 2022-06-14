Naim invites you to ‘Unwrap Your Dream Home’

PETALING JAYA: Naim Group on Monday launched its latest homeownership promotion, the “Unwrap Your Dream Home” campaign, which offers home buyers incentives and rewards.

The campaign, which runs until the end of this month, covers selected completed residential and commercial projects across Naim’s three developments in Kuching, Bintulu and Miri, SarawaK

It offers Malaysians the opportunity to purchase their dream home at Naim Sapphire on the Park, Naim The Peak Condominiums and selected properties from Naim SouthLake Permyjaya with various options, ranging from move-in ready, lease, zero down payment and free sale and purchase, where applicable. However, these optionsdepend on the type of properties, location and terms and conditions.

The campaign features high-rise developments from Naim Sapphire on the Park, luxury homes at Kuching Paragon and Naim The Peak Condominiums at Bintulu.

For those looking for landed homes, they have the option to choose from Naim’s wide range of properties at Naim SouthLake Permyjaya in Miri, namely Naim River Dale (detached vacant land), Naim Eden Villas (single-storey semi-detached homes), Naim Willow Moss Terraces (two-storey terrace houses), Naim Melrose Terraces (single-storey terrace houses), Naim Sunville Terraces (single-storey terrace houses) and Naim Pine Ville Terraces (single-storey terrace houses).

“We understand that the last two years have been challenging for the property development industry. Cognisant of this, we have introduced the campaign to help fellow Malaysians realise their dream of owning a home at any of Naim’s developments within their chosen environment - from bustling city centres to more tranquil, natural surroundings,” said Naim head of sales and marketing Bahrin Wahid.

“Our campaign runs in tandem with rising property sentiment buoyed by growing home seeker appetite, international investor interest, and positive macroeconomic indicators as Malaysia transitions into the endemic phase,” he added.