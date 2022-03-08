Najib: Ambulance forced to stop, not PM’s fault

PETALING JAYA: The prime minister should not be blamed for the recent incident where an ambulance was stopped to give way to his convoy.

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak was quoted saying by Malaysiakini that a prime minister does not control how his motorcade operates.

“I think that was not intentional. Because when the prime minister is in a convoy, the convoy is controlled by other people. Not the prime minister,” Najib said.

He was asked about the issue by a reporter on the sidelines of his campaign trail in Bukit Gambir in Johor earlier today.

Recently, the Inforoadblock Facebook page shared a video, which is believed to be dashcam footage from a private ambulance on Jalan Tun Razak in Johor.

The admin then wrote in the caption, “Dashcam footage from a private ambulance has gone viral after it was asked to stop to give way to a VVVIP convoy.”

In the video, it can be seen that the road users were proactive enough to open a path for the ambulance; however, the ambulance was blocked by the police personnel on duty.

Only after the convoy passes, the traffic police allow the ambulance to proceed with their journey.