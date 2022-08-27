Najib and I never asked for court cases to be dropped, says Zahid

PETALING JAYA: Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi(pix) said he never asked eighth prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin nor current Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to drop his court case, Malaysiakini reports.

“We always adhere to the rule of law.

“I have never demanded that my case be dropped whether from the eighth prime minister – Your ‘Abah’ whose political life depended on our support.

“I have also never asked our current prime minister, a person from our party, to drop my case,” Zahid reportedly said during his speech to Umno members at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur today.

He also assured Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak did not want his court cases to be dropped either.

Najib began serving a 12-year prison sentence on Tuesday.