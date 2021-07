KUALA LUMPUR: Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak (Umno-Pekan) questioned the revocation of the six Emergency Ordinances (EO) as announced yesterday in the parliament special sitting.

Najib, who was conspicuously quiet at the sitting, made a sudden appearance for a media conference today at Parliament’s media room.

He urged the government to explain about this as it has raised questions on the legality and legitimacy of the government from July 21 to Aug 1.

“In my opinion, the statement made yesterday was utterly confusing for the people and the Dewan Rakyat. An accurate, detailed and a clear cut explanation should be provided before it causes many to raise further questions,“ he said.

He said that usually the Yang di-Pertuan-Agong would issue a decree after being advised by the Cabinet to be gazetted, which he said was not clarified.

Najib added that the revocation should be tabled and debated in both the Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara before the EO can be nullified.

He then said that he will speak on Thursday after the Finance Minister had presented his briefing.