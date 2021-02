KUALA LUMPUR: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak is expected to file contempt action against former attorney-general Tan Sri Tommy Thomas over the latter’s allegations in his recently-published book, “My Story: Justice in the Wilderness”, which implicate the former premier in the murder of Mongolian woman, Altantuya Shaariibuu.

Najib’s lead counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah (pix) told reporters that a contempt application would most probably be filed this week.

“My client, Datuk Seri Najib has not been implicated at all throughout the (Altantuya) case which had been decided upon up to the Federal Court level. His (Thomas) words are seen as scandalising the court.

“The defamation suit is definite, the contempt application is 98 per cent completed and we are filing it this week. We have to give him (Thomas) a show-cause first,” he told the press after the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) trial at the Kuala Lumpur High Court, here, today.

On Feb 2, Najib, in the letter of demand (LOD) sent through his solicitor, Messrs. Shafee & Co, demanded an apology and RM10 million in damages from Thomas over allegations against him in the book.

The letter states that by clear inference and innuendo, Thomas has conveyed the message that he, as the then attorney-general and public prosecutor, was satisfied with the truthfulness of the allegations by two convicted persons that Najib was involved in directing them to murder Altantuya.

However, Thomas, in a response to the LOD on Feb 5, denied defaming Najib. — Bernama