Najib: ‘I don’t do false claims or fake news’

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak(pix) has hit back at criticisms over his statement that income inequality had widened under the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration.

Najib cited data from the statistics department (DOSM) to show the increase in the Gini coefficient during PH’s time in government.

“I don’t do false claims or fake news,” he said on Facebook.

Najib was responding to allegations that he made false claims on the matter as World Bank statistics only provided data up until 2015.

He, however, said the statistics department provided data up until 2019.

“As you can see, Malaysia’s Gini coefficient experienced its sharpest drop in history during my time as prime minister, dropping from 44.1 to 39.9,” he said.

He said that during his administration, B40 and M40 household income experienced higher yearly growth compared to T20 due to the policies introduced at the time and the expansion of various programmes for jobs and small businesses.