Najib: I had never and will never say ‘Apa lagi Cina Mahu’

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak has denied ever saying “apa lagi Cina mahu” after the 2013 general election.

The Pekan MP said this as he embarked on a new campaign targeted at the Chinese community following a successful election campaign in Johor.

“I find it quite unbelievable that many Chinese believed in the DAP propaganda that I had ever said ‘Apa Lagi Cina Mahu’ - just because DAP kept spreading a photo of a Malay newspaper frontpage with those words and, as it so happens, my photo was on that page, too.

“I repeat that I had never and will never say those words which I deem very insensitive and arrogant. That is simply not me,“ Najib said at the 2nd Penang International Business and Investment Summit (Pibis) in Penang.

Najib also pointed out that Chinese voters need to remember Pakatan Harapan’s “false promise” to give RM1,000 a year to Tunku Abdul Rahman University College (Taruc) students after winning the 2018 general election.

He also promised the return of the country’s economy to strength and the return of foreign investors and good times if Barisan Nasional (BN) returns to power with a solid majority.