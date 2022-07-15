Najib: Malaysia won’t suffer the same fate as Sri Lanka

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak has slammed the opposition for their alleged attempt to draw similarities between Malaysia and Sri Lanka.

The Pekan MP stressed Malaysia would not suffer the same fate as Sri Lanka.

“The situation in Sri Lanka is not at all like Malaysia but PH will use this as an opportunity to deceive voters,” he said.

“Sri Lanka’s debt in foreign currencies is US$51 billion while it has a foreign currency reserve of just US$2.4 billion.

“Meanwhile, Malaysia’s debt in foreign currencies is US$6 billion while its foreign currency reserve amounts to US$116 billion,” he said.