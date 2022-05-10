Najib never made cash withdrawal despite billions of ringgit deposited into his accounts: Banker

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today was told that Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak (pix) had never made any cash withdrawals from his personal bank accounts, although billions of ringgit were deposited into his accounts.

Jalan Raja Chulan AmBank (M) Berhad branch manager, R. Uma Devi, 43, who confirmed it based on Najib’s bank statements, said that the former prime minister also did not issue any cheques under his name.

The 37th prosecution witness said this when cross-examined by Najib’s lead counsel, Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah at the former premier’s corruption and money laundering trial involving RM2.3 billion belonging to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Prior to this, Uma Devi told the court that Najib had issued cheques for RM2,494,000 to various parties, namely Semarak Konsortium Satu Sdn Bhd (RM494,900), Yayasan Rahah (RM1 million), ORB Solutions Sdn Bhd (RM450,000), Mashi Publication Sdn Bhd (RM30,000) and Transformasi Kreatif (RM520,000).

Najib, 69, is facing four charges of using his position to obtain bribes amounting to RM2.3 billion belonging to 1MDB and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount.

The hearing before judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah continues tomorrow.-Bernama