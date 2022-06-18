Najib raises doubt over Muhyiddin’s claim cancer prevented him from taking bribes

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak has raised doubt over Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s claim that he could not have taken RM1.3 million in bribes in 2018 as alleged in court yesterday.

“Really?” Najib asked in a Facebook post.

Muhyiddin, said he had never received funds from Ultra Kirana Sdn Bhd (UKSB), and that he was incapable of taking the alleged bribes as he was undergoing cancer treatment at that point of time.

However, Najib indicated that Muhyiddin would have actually been out of the hospital at the time the bribes were made.

According to UKSB administrative manager David Tan’s testimony in court yesterday, the RM1.3 million was transferred Muhyiddin in cash in three transactions on June 4, July 4, and Aug 23, 2018.