Najib received RM2.08b via nine transactions in two months: Witness

KUALA LUMPUR: A bank officer today told the High Court here that RM2.08 billion was deposited into Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s (pix) AmIslamic Bank personal account in nine transactions in 2013.

Jalan Raja Chulan Ambank (M) Berhad branch manager R. Uma Devi, 43, said based on the statement of account ending 694, all the transactions took place in March and April 2013.

She said this when reading her witness statement during an examination-in-chief by deputy public prosecutor Najwa Bistamam at Najib’s corruption and money laundering trial involving RM2.3 billion belonging to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

The 37th prosecution witness said a total of RM465 million was deposited into the accused’s (Najib) account on March 22, 2013 through three transactions.

“On March 26, 2013, a total of RM188,001,963.02 was deposited into Najib’s account. and on March 28 of the same year, a total of RM369,974,962.98 was deposited through two transactions,“ said Uma Devi.

She said a total of RM1,058,500,000 was deposited into Najib’s account on April 8, 9 and 10, 2013 through three transactions.

The witness said that all nine transactions amounted to RM2,081,476,926.

In his opening statement in 2019, senior deputy public prosecutor Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram said that between March 21, 2013 and April 10, 2013, Tanore (a company believed to belong to fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho or Jho Low) transferred US$681 million to the accused’s account.

Sri Ram said in Malaysian currency, it amounted to RM2,081,471,926 and that sum was the main issue in the third charge against Najib.

In today’s proceedings, the court was also told that RM2,034,350,000 was withdrawn from Najib’s account between August 2 and 23, 2013 through five transactions.

Previously, Sri Ram also told the court that the accused transferred a total of RM2,034,350,000 to Tanore Singapore and the remaining RM22,649,000 was used to pay four entities and one individual.

In his opening statement, he said the prosecution will prove that all the payments benefited the accused.

Meanwhile, Najwa was asked whether an ATM card was given to the account holder ending in number 694, the witness said “no ATM card was granted as per record.”

Uma Devi also said several companies, individuals, parties and entities received cheques from Najib throughout 2012.

Among them were former Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk T. Murugiah who received RM100,000, Barisan Nasional Negeri Selangor (RM400,000), Pahang Umno liaison committee (RM760,000) and Salt Media Consultancy Sdn Bhd RM49,000.

Najib, 69 , faces four charges of using his position to obtain bribes amounting to RM2.3 billion of 1MDB funds and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount.

The trial before Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah continues tomorrow. -Bernama