Najib received RM2.9b, court told

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court was told yesterday that former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak (pix) received a gargantuan sum of RM2.973 billion from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) into his account without any commercial or business justifications, Bernama reported.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Saifuddin Hashim Musaimi said in his submissions that it was revealed by money-laundering investigation officer Supt Foo Wei Min that the diversion of money from 1MBD to Najib’s Ambank “account 9694” was done in three stages, and ACP D. Rajagopal had identified the first and second stages.

“A detailed money trail (audit) conducted on Najib’s account found that the movement of monies from Good Star involved US$120 million (RM369,029,514) in five transactions between 2011 and 2012, the Aabar stage involving US$170 million (RM523,389,779.96) through six transactions between 2011 and 2012, and the Tanore stage involving US$681 million (RM2,081,476,926) transferred through two transactions in 2013.

“Applying the first-in, first-out financial valuation method on Najib’s Ambank account, the money trail shows that of the total of RM2,973,896,219.96 received by Najib in account 9694, RM2,034,350,000 was returned to Tanore’s account.

The balance of RM939,546,219.96 in Najib’s 9694 account was transferred by the former PM in four broad categories,“ he said at the hearing of the prosecution’s application for forfeiture of RM114,164,393.44 and jewellery seized from a premises owned by Obyu Holdings Sdn Bhd before Judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin.

The prosecution filed the forfeiture application against Obyu Holdings to forfeit the items, including 11,991 pieces of jewellery, 401 watches and 16 watch accessories, 234 pairs of eyewear and 306 handbags, as well as cash in various denominations amounting to RM114,164,393.44.

The money and jewellery were seized by the authorities over alleged links to the 1MDB fund scandal.

Najib and Umno are third parties in the application.

Muhammad Saifuddin said in the case of Umno, their claim of the seized cash being political donations is at best disingenuous, for it is most bewildering for one who has vehemently denied having any knowledge or connection with the monies to now stake a claim as its true master.

“The feeble claim advanced by Najib and Umno that the seized cash were political donations pales in comparison with the weight of evidence that suggests otherwise. No amount of finesse could whitewash the trace of wrongdoings stemming from the cash seized,” he said.

Counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah represented Najib while lawyer Datuk Hariharan Tara Singh appeared for Umno.

The court adjourned the case to March 11 and 15 to hear submissions from Muhammad Shafee and Hariharan.