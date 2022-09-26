Najib received RM90m to his personal account in 2012: Witness

KUALA LUMPUR: A sum of RM90.9 million went into Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s personal account in AmIslamic Bank through two transactions in 2012, the High Court, here, heard today.

Ambank (M) Berhad Jalan Raja Chulan branch manager, R. Uma Devi, 43, said that based on the account statement ending with the number 694, a sum of RM15,149,963.64 was entered into the account of the former prime minister on Oct 31 and another RM75,749,963.64 on Nov 20, 2012.

She said this in her statement read in court during the examination-in-chief by deputy public prosecutor (DPP), Najwa Bistamam at Najib’s corruption and money laundering case trial involving RM2.3 billion in funds belonging to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

In his opening statement in 2019, DPP Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram said that Najib had acted through fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho or Jho Low that resulted in 1MDB making two transactions with the accused receiving RM90,899,927.28.

The transactions were connected to the second charge faced by Najib, involving the taking over of assets of dubious value by 1MDB.

Uma Devi also testified that in November and December 2011, Najib had issued cheques for RM2,494,000 to various parties.

“These were Semarak Konsortium Satu Sdn Bhd (RM494,900), Yayasan Rahah (RM1 juta), ORB Solutions Sdn Bhd (RM450,000), Mashi Publication Sdn Bhd (RM30,000) and Transformasi Kreatif (RM520,000),” said the 37th prosecution witness.

Najib, 69, faces four charges of abusing his power to obtain RM2.3 billion (over $700 million in the exchange rate at the time) from 1MDB between 2011 and 2014, and 21 counts of money laundering involving the same amount.

He faces up to 20 years in prison for each count of abuse of power and up to five years for each of the money laundering charges.

The hearing before judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah continues.-Bernama