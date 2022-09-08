Najib remains Pekan MP until pardon, review completed

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak (pix) will retain his Pekan MP seat until the completion of his pardon process and review at the Federal Court, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun said.

“Najib’s status as the Pekan MP remains unchanged for now, and will only be finalised when both the processes (pardon and review) are completed,“ he said in a statement today.

On Monday, Azhar confirmed receiving documents showing that Najib had filed his petition for a royal pardon within the 14-day deadline from the Federal Court’s August 23 decision to uphold his conviction and sentence in the SRC case.

More to come...