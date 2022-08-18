Najib’s 1MDB trial in high court put off due to SRC appeal

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s trial over the misappropriation of RM2.3 billion in funds from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), scheduled to continue next week, has been postponed pending developments in his final appeal in the SRC International Sdn Bhd case.

Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah fixed Aug 23 for a case management for parties to update on the developments of Najib’s SRC appeal at the Federal Court.

At the outset, Najib’s lawyer Wan Aizuddin Wan Mohammed informed the judge it appears that the appeal will go on until next week.

“We predict that it will go on to next week as the dates fixed by the Federal Court. I suppose the next four days (Aug 22 - 25) of 1MDB trial next week ought to be vacated,” he said.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Mustafa P Kunyalam acted for the prosecution.

Najib, 69, is facing four charges of using his position to obtain bribes totalling RM2.3 billion from 1MDB funds and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Mustafa told reporters that the 1MDB audit report tampering trial involving Najib and former 1MDB chief executive officer Arul Kanda Kandasamy will continue on Aug 26.

He said the trial was supposed to continue today before Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan but was postponed for the same reason.

“Yesterday, we received a letter from the Deputy Registrar of the High Court informing parties the application to vacate today’s hearing, as requested by Najib’s counsel two days ago, was allowed.

“The court fixed Aug 26 and several other dates on Sept 2 and Oct 21, 25 and 28 to continue the trial,“ he said.

Najib was charged with using his position to order amendments to the 1MDB final audit report before it was presented to the Public Accounts Committee to avoid any action being taken against him, while Arul Kanda was charged with abetting Najib in making the amendments to the report, to protect Najib from being subjected to action. - Bernama