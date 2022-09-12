Najib’s admission at HKL an elective case not an emergency: Dr Hisham

PUTRAJAYA: Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak (pix) was admitted to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) on Friday (Sept 9) over an elective, non-emergency case, to ensure his health was at the optimum level said health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

In a statement today, Dr Noor Hisham said a panel of specialists who were heads of their respective fields at HKL had attended to Najib.

Dr Noor HIsham said HKL had held a family conference twice with Najib in attendance whereby the results of tests conducted were briefed to the family in line with professional medical practices and profession.

He added that the family was informed that the panel of specialists had unanimously agreed to allow Najib to be discharged since he was healthy.

Dr Noor Hisham said the medication prescribed to Najib after his admission was the same as he had been taking before and that all the medication prescribed were in the Health Ministry’s list of medicines.

When the former prime minister was admitted to the HKL, Najib’s daughter Nooryana Najwa had in her Instagram claimed her father had suffered stomach pain and discomfort while undergoing jail sentence at the Kajang Prison.

Dr Noor Hisham claimed the ministry was transparent about the delivery of healthcare services to any individual and had the responsibility of complying with ethical practices involving patients’ privacy under the Medical Act 1971.

Najib’s family had earlier pleaded to allow the former prime minister to be given proper medical treatment.

According to Noorjana’s Instagram posting, her father underwent a scope procedure on Sept 10 where doctors discovered new ulcers in his stomach.

Meanwhile, today’s proceedings at the High Court involving Najib’s abuse of power and money laundering cases involving RM2.3 billion of 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) funds was cut short because his blood pressure had increased following a change in hypertension medication prescribed for his ulcer.

The change in medicine is alleged to have caused Najib’s blood pressure to surge and the prosecution had agreed to shorten the proceedings, thus allowing Najib to be taken to the Kajang Hospital.-Bernama