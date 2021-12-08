Najib’s appeal dismissed, High Court decision upheld

PETALING JAYA: The Court of Appeal today dismissed Najib’s appeal against his conviction on all seven charges related to SRC International and upheld the high court’s decision.

In a unanimous decision, a three-member bench chaired by Justice Datuk Abdul Karim Abdul Jalil said trial judge Datuk Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali did not misdirect himself for an appellate intervention.

Karim, who sat with Datuk Has Zanah Mehat and Datuk Vazeer Alam Mydin Meera, also dismissed the former prime minister’s appeal against his sentence.