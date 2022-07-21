Najib’s attempt to discredit Nazlan is his final bid to free himself

PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s(pix) bid to nullify his SRC International Bhd conviction by accusing trial judge Datuk Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali of being biased has been described as nothing more than a desperate attempt to exonerate himself of blame NST reports.

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Mohd Ashrof Adrin Kamarul said there was no evidence whatsoever to show Nazlan had committed a conflict of interest by hearing the SRC case just because he previously worked at Maybank as its legal counsel and company secretary.

He said Najib had strategically resorted to demonising Nazlan to shape public opinion ahead of his final appeal at the Federal Court on Aug 15.

He said this was being done to bolster Najib’s conflict of interest theory and to discredit Nazlan.