Najib’s conviction: Dr M denies influencing Federal Court

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today denied having any influence with regard to Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s(pix) corruption trial, The Malaysian Insight reports.

The Pejuang chairman said that while he had appointed Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat to the role of chief justice when he was the prime minister, he had in no way influenced the judiciary.

He also pointed out that Najib’s case had stretched over four years when former deputy prime minister and current Opposition chief Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s case only took the courts nine months.

On Tuesday, the Federal Court denied upheld Najib’s sentence and conviction for embezzling millions of ringgit belonging to former 1MDB subsidiary, SRC International.

The apex court ordered the Pekan lawmaker to start service his 12-year jail sentence at once.