Najib’s family, Umno members swarm headquarters for party meet

PETALING JAYA: The World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur today was swarmed with thousands of Umno members, who had come for a briefing on the party’s plans for the next general election, The Malaysian Insight reports.

Also seen were former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, their children, and his lawyers Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah and Datuk Zaid Ibrahim.

The briefing is to be carried out by Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also expected to talk about Najib’s prison sentence, which began on Tuesday.