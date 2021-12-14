Najib’s MySejahtera still yellow, no hybrid mode for now

PETALING JAYA: There will be no hybrid hearing for Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s(pix) RM2.28 billion corruption trial while the former prime minister is under Covid-19 quarantine, reports The Malaysian Insight.

Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah rejected the prosecution’s application for a hybrid hearing until Najib’s quarantine ends tomorrow.

Instead, Sequerah ruled to have the trial continue this Thursday, which is when Najib’s MySejahtera status is expected to return to the “blue” or “low-risk” status.

Four replacement dates have also been set next month – January 5, 6, 26 and 27.