PUTRAJAYA: The Court of Appeal here today heard that a judge who lacked experience in criminal cases was assigned to hear the corruption case of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak (pix) involving RM42 million of SRC International Sdn Bhd funds.

Najib’s lead counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, in his submission, said it was necessary to have a judge with experience in criminal cases to preside over the SRC case.

“This case (SRC International) was the case of the century. At the last minute, they (the judiciary) appointed a judge who had no experience in criminal trials to hear the case,” he said when submitting before a three-member bench led by Judge Datuk Abdul Karim Abdul Jalil, in the hearing of Najib’s appeal against his conviction and jail sentence for the misappropriation of RM42 million in SRC International funds.

In July 2018, judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali was transferred from the New Commercial Court 1 (NCC) to the Criminal High Court 3 to preside over Najib’s RM42 million SRC International case.

He took over from the previous judge, Datuk Mohd Sofian Abd Razak, who was originally assigned to hear the SRC International case.

Muhammad Shafee also contended that based on his more than 40 years’ experience as lawyer and former deputy public prosecutor, complex criminal cases were often heard by experienced judges.

Muhammad Shafee further submitted that the trial judge’s decision was wrong both in law and in fact when the judge found a prima facie case against Najib.

Najib, 67, has submitted 307 grounds in his petition of appeal on why he should be freed of the charges.