Najib’s supporters seek Suhakam support for retrial: Report

PETALING JAYA: The Human Rights Commission (Suhakam) has been urged to support attempts to subject former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak (pix) to a retrial, Malaysiakini reports.

This request was made by the Malaysian International Humanitarian Welfare Foundation (MIHWF) today during a meeting with Suhakam commissioners.

The group alleged that Najib was not given a fair trial before being convicted.

Suhakam commissioners Mariati Robert and Dr Chew Chee Ming received their complaint and promised to investigate the matter.