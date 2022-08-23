Najib says he was denied a fair trial

PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak(pix) has pleaded that he was denied of a fair trial as the Federal Court gets ready to deliver its decision on his SRC International case, NST reports.

The former prime minister got up in the dock to speak after Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat said the panel was ready to deliver its decision.

“It is the worst feeling to have, knowing that the might of the judiciary is against me,“ he said.

Najib is appealing against his 12 years’ jail sentence and RM210 million fine.